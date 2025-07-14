31st OG commander flies an F-16

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Miranda, 31st Operations Group commander, flies an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron in the skies above Italy, July 18, 2025. The 31st OG ensures the combat readiness of two F-16 fighter squadrons, one HH-60W rescue squadron, one Guardian Angel rescue squadron, one air control squadron and one operational support squadron conducting and supporting worldwide air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)