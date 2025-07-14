Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st OG commander flies an F-16 [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st OG commander flies an F-16

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.04.2012

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Miranda, 31st Operations Group commander, flies an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron in the skies above Italy, July 18, 2025. The 31st OG prepares fighter pilots, controllers and support personnel to execute U.S. and NATO contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2012
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 07:49
    Photo ID: 9194975
    VIRIN: 120205-F-ZJ681-2123
    Resolution: 5376x3588
    Size: 9.76 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st OG commander flies an F-16 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

