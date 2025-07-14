Vehicle Washes to Maintain a Healthy Environment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military Police from Australia and New Zealand wash their patrol vehicles in Queensland, Australia on July 19, 2025. The MPs are participating in Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential bio-security concerns. All military vehicles are required to complete vehicle wash-down procedures during the exercise to prevent the spread of weeds and seeds and protect Australia’s biodiversity. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)