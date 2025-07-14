Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vehicle Washes to Maintain a Healthy Environment [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vehicle Washes to Maintain a Healthy Environment

    AUSTRALIA

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Military Police from Australia and New Zealand wash their patrol vehicles in Queensland, Australia on July 19, 2025. The MPs are participating in Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential bio-security concerns. All military vehicles are required to complete vehicle wash-down procedures during the exercise to prevent the spread of weeds and seeds and protect Australia’s biodiversity. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 02:58
    Photo ID: 9194756
    VIRIN: 250719-A-HF218-4610
    Resolution: 6720x4481
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vehicle Washes to Maintain a Healthy Environment [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Brittany Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vehicle Washes to Maintain a Healthy Environment
    Vehicle Washes to Maintain a Healthy Environment
    Vehicle Washes to Maintain a Healthy Environment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    talismansabre25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download