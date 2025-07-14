Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division Prepares French, German Paratroopers for Multinational Jump [Image 10 of 10]

    11th Airborne Division Prepares French, German Paratroopers for Multinational Jump

    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. GERVONNI STRAUN 

    I Corps

    Paratroopers from the U.S. and France conduct aircraft movement drills aboard a C-17 Globemaster III during pre-jump familiarization training in Queensland, Australia, July 18, 2025. These rehearsals prepare allied personnel for safe movement, spacing, and equipment management inside the aircraft. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 22:30
    Photo ID: 9194515
    VIRIN: 250719-A-UM100-4832
    Resolution: 7093x4731
    Size: 11.42 MB
    Location: QUEENSLAND, AU
    This work, 11th Airborne Division Prepares French, German Paratroopers for Multinational Jump [Image 10 of 10], by SGT GERVONNI STRAUN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    talismansaber25

