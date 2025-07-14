11th Airborne Division Prepares French, German Paratroopers for Multinational Jump

Paratroopers from the U.S. and France conduct aircraft movement drills aboard a C-17 Globemaster III during pre-jump familiarization training in Queensland, Australia, July 18, 2025. These rehearsals prepare allied personnel for safe movement, spacing, and equipment management inside the aircraft. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
