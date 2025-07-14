Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Council Members of the City of Yokosuka tour USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) [Image 5 of 7]

    Council Members of the City of Yokosuka tour USS Santa Fe (SSN 763)

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Providakes 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 3, 2025) – Seiko Ogawa, director in charge of international relations, Yokosuka City Mayor’s Office, looks into the periscope aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) during a tour while in-port Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit, July 3, 2025. Santa Fe, homeported in San Diego, California, and assigned to Submarine Squadron 11, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Commander, Submarine Group 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 21:06
    Photo ID: 9194436
    VIRIN: 250703-N-SI601-1074
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    This work, Council Members of the City of Yokosuka tour USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Santa Fe
    SSN 763
    CSG 7
    City of Yokosuka

