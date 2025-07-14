Council Members of the City of Yokosuka tour USS Santa Fe (SSN 763)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 3, 2025) – Sonar Technician (Submarine) 1st Class Jean Pierre gives a tour to members of the Yokosuka City Council and staff from the Yokosuka City Mayor’s Office aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) while in-port Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit, July 3, 2025. Santa Fe, homeported in San Diego, California, and assigned to Submarine Squadron 11, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Commander, Submarine Group 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)