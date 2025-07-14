USACE supports Wildfire Debris Removal in Southern California

Crews remove wildfire debris from a remote property, July 21, 2025 in Topanga, California. The wildfire debris removal operations are part of a coordinated response to restore access and protect nearby communities following recent wildfire damage.
Under FEMA mission assignment, USACE is leading one of the largest wildfire debris removal operations in California history and supporting safe recovery across Southern California's fire-affected areas.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)
|07.20.2025
|07.21.2025 20:28
|9194406
|250721-A-PA223-1008
|2048x1365
|1.97 MB
|TOPANGA, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|0
