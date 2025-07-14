Joint service members participate in 'Operation Dustoff Vigilance'

A U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter lowers to the extraction point, signaling the end of Operation Dustoff Vigilance at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, TX, July 16, 2025. The day-long exercise was meant to help participants improve their field survival skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevier Gonzalez)
