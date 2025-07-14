Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2029 CBRNE [Image 4 of 10]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2029 CBRNE

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Basic cadet trainees from the Class of 2029 complete Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high-yield Explosives training (CBRNE) in Jacks Valley during the second phase of Basic Cadet Training (BCT) on July 19, 2025 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The second phase of BCT is designed to push cadets to their physical limits to build self-confidence, teamwork skills, tactical, and firearms training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 17:49
    Photo ID: 9194074
    VIRIN: 250719-F-XD900-1008
    Resolution: 5848x3899
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2029 CBRNE [Image 10 of 10], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

