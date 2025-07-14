Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Class of 2029 Assault Course [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Class of 2029 Assault Course

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Basic cadet trainees from the class of 2029 complete the Assault Course in Jacks Valley during the second phase of Basic Cadet Training (BCT) on July 21, 2025 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The second phase of BCT is designed to push cadets to their physical limits to build self-confidence, teamwork skills, tactical, and firearms training. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 17:47
    Photo ID: 9194069
    VIRIN: 250721-F-HI801-1001
    Resolution: 4346x2893
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Class of 2029 Assault Course [Image 8 of 8], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Class of 2029 Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Class of 2029 Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Class of 2029 Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Class of 2029 Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Class of 2029 Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Class of 2029 Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Class of 2029 Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Class of 2029 Assault Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BCT
    Basic Cadet
    Basic Cadet Training
    Assault Course
    Air Force
    Air Force Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download