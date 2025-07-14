Operation Healthy Tennessee Tactical Combat Causality Care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daleth Guera, a dental technician, assigned to the 189th Airlift Wing, Medical Group, Ark., takes part in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during Operation Healthy Tennessee, Rhea County Middle School, Tenn., July 17, 2025. Operation Healthy Tennessee provides no-cost medical, dental, vision and veterinary services to the residents of Bledsoe and Rhea County, as well as the surrounding areas while satisfying training requirements for active-duty, reserve and Air National Guard service members and units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi)