    Operation Healthy Tennessee Tactical Combat Causality Care [Image 17 of 22]

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airmen take part in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during Operation Healthy Tennessee, Rhea County Middle School, Tenn., July 17, 2025. Operation Healthy Tennessee provides no-cost medical, dental, vision and veterinary services to the residents of Bledsoe and Rhea County, as well as the surrounding areas while satisfying training requirements for active-duty, reserve and Air National Guard service members and units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 15:26
    Photo ID: 9193541
    VIRIN: 250717-Z-EY297-1366
    Resolution: 7657x5105
    Size: 7.65 MB
    Location: TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Healthy Tennessee Tactical Combat Causality Care [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Brittni Capozzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TCCC
    Operation Healthy Tennessee
    medic

