U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Ellis, a biomedical equipment technician, assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Ala., takes part in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during Operation Healthy Tennessee, Bledsoe County High School, Bledsoe County, Tenn., July 17, 2025. Operation Healthy Tennessee provides no-cost medical, dental, vision and veterinary services to the residents of Bledsoe and Rhea County, as well as the surrounding areas while satisfying training requirements for active-duty, reserve and Air National Guard service members and units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 15:26
|Photo ID:
|9193538
|VIRIN:
|250717-Z-EY297-1418
|Resolution:
|6713x4475
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Healthy Tennessee Tactical Combat Causality Care [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Brittni Capozzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.