Operation Healthy Tennessee Tactical Combat Causality Care

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jarrett Pierce, a biomedical laboratory officer, assigned to the 184th Wing, Kan., takes part in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during Operation Healthy Tennessee, Rhea County Middle School, Tenn., July 17, 2025. Operation Healthy Tennessee provides no-cost medical, dental, vision and veterinary services to the residents of Bledsoe and Rhea County, as well as the surrounding areas while satisfying training requirements for active-duty, reserve and Air National Guard service members and units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi)