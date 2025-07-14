Operation Healthy Tennessee Tactical Combat Causality Care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen take part in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during Operation Healthy Tennessee, Rhea County Middle School, Tenn., July 17, 2025. Operation Healthy Tennessee provides no-cost medical, dental, vision and veterinary services to the residents of Bledsoe and Rhea County, as well as the surrounding areas while satisfying training requirements for active-duty, reserve and Air National Guard service members and units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi)