BATH, ME (July 15, 2025) – U.S. Marine Corps Col. (Ret.) Harvey C. Barnum Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient, sits on the bridge of the future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) during sea trials. The ship is named in honor of Barnum, who received the Medal of Honor for valor during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Navy photo by Laura Lakeway)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 13:46
|Photo ID:
|9193241
|VIRIN:
|250715-N-XW621-1294
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|23.21 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Living Namesake Rides First Set of Sea Trials for DDG 124 [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Lakeway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.