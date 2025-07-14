Living Namesake Rides First Set of Sea Trials for DDG 124

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BATH, ME (July 15, 2025) – U.S. Marine Corps Col. (Ret.) Harvey C. Barnum Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient, walks across the brow to board future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) prior to sea trials. The ship is named in honor of Barnum, who received the Medal of Honor for valor during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Navy photo by Laura Lakeway)