    Living Namesake Rides First Set of Sea Trials for DDG 124 [Image 1 of 5]

    Living Namesake Rides First Set of Sea Trials for DDG 124

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Laura Lakeway 

    Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)

    BATH, ME (July 15, 2025) – U.S. Marine Corps Col. (Ret.) Harvey C. Barnum Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient, aboard the future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) during Alpha Trials. The ship is named in honor of Barnum, who received the Medal of Honor for valor during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Navy photo by Laura Lakeway)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 13:46
    Living Namesake Rides First Set of Sea Trials for DDG 124
    DDG124

