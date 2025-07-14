Living Namesake Rides First Set of Sea Trials for DDG 124

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BATH, ME (July 15, 2025) – U.S. Marine Corps Col. (Ret.) Harvey C. Barnum Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient, aboard the future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) during Alpha Trials. The ship is named in honor of Barnum, who received the Medal of Honor for valor during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Navy photo by Laura Lakeway)