Team Air Force competes in precision air preliminaries at the 2025 Warrior Games

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Dave Adkins, Team Air Force athlete, aims his rifle during precision air preliminaries at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games, Colorado Springs, Colo., July 20 2025. Athletes participated in sitting and standing variations of rifle and pistol precision shooting during preliminaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)