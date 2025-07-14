Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Air Force competes in precision air preliminaries at the 2025 Warrior Games [Image 2 of 6]

    Team Air Force competes in precision air preliminaries at the 2025 Warrior Games

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Wiley Moore, Team Air Force athlete, inspects his rifle before precision air preliminaries at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games, Colorado Springs, Colo., July 20 2025. Athletes participated in sitting and standing variations of rifle and pistol precision shooting during preliminaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)

    This work, Team Air Force competes in precision air preliminaries at the 2025 Warrior Games [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

