Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) Sailors stand watch in CIC. [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) Sailors stand watch in CIC.

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Blair 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    A U.S. Navy Chief Intelligence Specialist stands watch in the combat information center of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 05:30
    Photo ID: 9191952
    VIRIN: 250714-N-JO162-1027
    Resolution: 5523x3682
    Size: 472.14 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) Sailors stand watch in CIC. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) Sailors stand watch in CIC.
    USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) Sailors stand watch in CIC.
    USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) Sailors stand watch in CIC.
    USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) Sailors stand watch in CIC.
    USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) Sailors stand watch in CIC.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download