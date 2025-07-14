A U.S. Navy Sonar Technician stands optical sight system watch in the combat information center of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 05:30
|Photo ID:
|9191951
|VIRIN:
|250714-N-JO162-1002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|460.6 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) Sailors stand watch in CIC. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.