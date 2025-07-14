Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Arrives in Diego Garcia [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Arrives in Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    INDIAN OCEAN (July 18, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) steams in the Indian Ocean April 24, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    DESRON 15
    Milius
    Indian Ocean
    7th Fleet

