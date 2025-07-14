USS Milius (DDG 69) Arrives in Diego Garcia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

INDIAN OCEAN (July 18, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) steams in the Indian Ocean April 24, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)