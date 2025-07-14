U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Communications Squadron brief members of the Korean Service Corps Battalion on equipment vital for hand held communications at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 17, 2025. The training enhanced interoperability between U.S. and Republic of Korea forces by focusing on bed-down site setup and cargo handling operations in preparation for contingency support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 03:18
|Photo ID:
|9191799
|VIRIN:
|250717-F-TU760-1011
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. & Korean Forces strengthen mission-support readiness during joint training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. & Korean Forces strengthen mission-support readiness during joint training
No keywords found.