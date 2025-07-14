Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. & Korean Forces strengthen mission-support readiness during joint training [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. &amp; Korean Forces strengthen mission-support readiness during joint training

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Communications Squadron brief members of the Korean Service Corps Battalion on equipment vital for hand held communications at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 17, 2025. The training enhanced interoperability between U.S. and Republic of Korea forces by focusing on bed-down site setup and cargo handling operations in preparation for contingency support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 03:18
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Pacific Air Forces
    Readiness
    Republic of Korea
    Osan Air Base
    Interoperability

