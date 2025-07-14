Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Communications Squadron brief members of the Korean Service Corps Battalion on equipment vital for hand held communications at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 17, 2025. The training enhanced interoperability between U.S. and Republic of Korea forces by focusing on bed-down site setup and cargo handling operations in preparation for contingency support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)