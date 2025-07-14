Korean Service Corps Battalion receive joint training by U.S. Air Force members during a bilateral logistics and transportation training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 17, 2025. The training enhanced interoperability between U.S. and Republic of Korea forces by focusing on bed-down site setup and cargo handling operations in preparation for contingency support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
