U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Elliott, 51st Mission Support Group Commander, briefed members of the Korean Service Corps Battalion during a bilateral logistics and transportation training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 17, 2025. The training enhanced interoperability between U.S. and Republic of Korea forces by focusing on bed-down site setup and cargo handling supporting contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)