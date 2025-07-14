Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., RAAF medics integrate at Talisman Sabre 25 [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S., RAAF medics integrate at Talisman Sabre 25

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paulus Tsai, 203rd Air Refueling Squadron flight surgeon, explains his role and responsibilities at home station and during Talisman Sabre 25 to fellow medical professionals at Northern Territory, July 17, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 01:05
    Photo ID: 9191602
    VIRIN: 250717-F-AK347-2083
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
