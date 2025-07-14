U.S., RAAF medics integrate at Talisman Sabre 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paulus Tsai, 203rd Air Refueling Squadron flight surgeon, explains his role and responsibilities at home station and during Talisman Sabre 25 to fellow medical professionals at Northern Territory, July 17, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)