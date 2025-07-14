U.S., RAAF medics integrate at Talisman Sabre 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Australian Air Force Squadron Leader Alistair Soon, Joint Health Unit- Central Australia Darwin Health Centre manager, gives a Joint Health Command briefing to medical professionals participating in Talisman Sabre 25 in Northern Territory, July 17, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)