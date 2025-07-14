Royal Australian Air Force Squadron Leader Alistair Soon, Joint Health Unit- Central Australia Darwin Health Centre manager, gives a Joint Health Command briefing to medical professionals participating in Talisman Sabre 25 in Northern Territory, July 17, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 01:05
|Photo ID:
|9191601
|VIRIN:
|250717-F-AK347-2015
|Resolution:
|4797x3143
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., RAAF medics integrate at Talisman Sabre 25 [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jerilyn Quintanilla