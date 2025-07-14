154 AEW leaders visit fuel ops, recognize superior performers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders from the 154th Air Expeditionary Wing pose for a photo with U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force personnel assigned to the fuels section during Talisman Sabre 25 at Northern Territory, July 18, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)