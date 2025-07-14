154 AEW leaders visit fuel ops, recognize superior performers

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kurt Uchimura, 154th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, congratulates Tech. Sgt. John Quisano, 154 AEW fuels specialist, after receiving a commander’s coin for superior performance during Talisman Sabre 25 at Northern Territory, July 18, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)
