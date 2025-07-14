Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    154 AEW leaders visit fuel ops, recognize superior performers [Image 1 of 4]

    154 AEW leaders visit fuel ops, recognize superior performers

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Paul Olmos, 154th Air Expeditionary Wing fuels flight chief, explains the features of a fuel truck to Chief Master Sgt. Kurt Uchimura, 154 AEW Command Chief, during Talisman Sabre 25 at Northern Territory, July 18, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

