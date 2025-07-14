DoD Warrior Games Field Familiarization

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Zakery Noland, an athlete for the Team Marine Corps field team, prepares to put a shot during field familiarization for competition in the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games July 20, 2025, at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. During familiarization, athletes across branches are given the opportunity to be coached on their form, survey the field of play, and practice onsite before the event July 22, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members, and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tim Stringer)