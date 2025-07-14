Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Warrior Games Field Familiarization [Image 1 of 2]

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Capt. Tim Stringer 

    DoD Warrior Games

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mercedes Rangel, an athlete for the Team Army field team, puts a shot during field familiarization in preparation for competition in the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games July 20, 2025, at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. During familiarization, athletes across branches are given the opportunity to be coached on their form, survey the field of play, and practice onsite before the event July 22, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members, and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tim Stringer)

    This work, DoD Warrior Games Field Familiarization [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Tim Stringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DWG2025, DoD Warrior Games, Limitless, Wounded Warrior Regiment, Adaptive

