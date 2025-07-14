Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) teach a tactical combat casualty care course to Armed Forces of the Dominican Republic members in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 19, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2025 15:04
|Photo ID:
|9191099
|VIRIN:
|250719-N-ZZ999-1068
|Resolution:
|3615x2602
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|PUERTO PLATA, DO
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TCCC Course in Puerto Plata CP25 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.