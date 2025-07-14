Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TCCC Course in Puerto Plata CP25 [Image 8 of 8]

    TCCC Course in Puerto Plata CP25

    PUERTO PLATA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    07.19.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) teach a tactical combat casualty care course to Armed Forces of the Dominican Republic members in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 19, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 15:04
    Photo ID: 9191099
    VIRIN: 250719-N-ZZ999-1068
    Resolution: 3615x2602
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: PUERTO PLATA, DO
    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25

