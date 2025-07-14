Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD Warrior Games Indoor Rowing Familiarization

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DoD Warrior Games Indoor Rowing Familiarization

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Capt. Timothy Stringer 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Gregory Quarles, a coach for the Team Army rowing group, speaks with his team ahead of their indoor rowing familiarization as part of the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games July 20, 2025, at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Each service team had the opportunity to conduct rowing familiarization training in preparation for the upcoming event July 21, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members, and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tim Stringer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 13:58
    Photo ID: 9191042
    VIRIN: 250720-A-YC527-3419
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.74 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Warrior Games Indoor Rowing Familiarization, by CPT Timothy Stringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Limitless
    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    Adaptive
    DoD Warrior Games
    DWG2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download