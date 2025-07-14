Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Warrior Games Indoor Rowing Familiarization [Image 3 of 3]

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Rayno 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Gregory Quarles, the coach of the Team Army rowing group, discusses rowing strategies to the Team Army rowing group during indoor rowing familiarization as part of the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games July 20, 2025, at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Each service team had the opportunity to conduct rowing familiarization training in preparation for the upcoming event July 21, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members, and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Rayno)

    This work, DoD Warrior Games Indoor Rowing Familiarization [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DWG2025, DoD Warrior Games, Limitless, Wounded Warrior Regiment, Adaptive

