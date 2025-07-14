CP25 Flight Operations Dominican Republic

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 19, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) collect supplies delivered during a vertical replenishment aboard Comfort off the coast of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise, July 19, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Marron)
|07.18.2025
|07.20.2025 11:07
|9190940
|250719-N-MQ781-1405
|5923x3949
|2.63 MB
|PUERTO PLATA, DO
|4
|0
