    CP25 Flight Operations Dominican Republic [Image 2 of 8]

    CP25 Flight Operations Dominican Republic

    PUERTO PLATA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alfredo Marron 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 19, 2025) An MH-60 Sierra, assigned to the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, prepares to conduct a vertical replenishment with the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) off the coast of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise, July 19, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Marron)

    VIRIN: 250719-N-MQ781-1915
    Location: PUERTO PLATA, DO
    This work, CP25 Flight Operations Dominican Republic [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Alfredo Marron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    US Navy

