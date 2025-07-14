Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope Thunder 25-2: U.S. and Philippine Tactical Air Control Party SMEE [Image 5 of 5]

    Cope Thunder 25-2: U.S. and Philippine Tactical Air Control Party SMEE

    COL. ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bradley Kasch 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Tactical Air Control Party Airmen from the U.S. Air Force 25th Air Support Operations Squadron and Philippine Air Force 710 Special Operations Wing share tactical experience during exercise Cope Thunder 25-2 at Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Philippines, July 9, 2025. Subject matter expert exchanges like this offer opportunities for airmen from both countries to share real-world experiences and compare best practices for operating together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bradley A. Kasch)

    Allies
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Cope Thunder
    Strength Through Peace

