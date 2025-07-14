Cope Thunder 25-2: U.S. and Philippine Tactical Air Control Party SMEE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tactical Air Control Party Airmen from the U.S. Air Force 25th Air Support Operations Squadron and Philippine Air Force 710 Special Operations Wing share tactical experience during exercise Cope Thunder 25-2 at Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Philippines, July 9, 2025. Subject matter expert exchanges like this offer opportunities for airmen from both countries to share real-world experiences and compare best practices for operating together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bradley A. Kasch)