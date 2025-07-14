Tactical Air Control Party Airmen from the U.S. Air Force 25th Air Support Operations Squadron and Philippine Air Force 710 Special Operations Wing share experience with each other during exercise Cope Thunder 25-2 at Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Philippines, July 9, 2025. Subject matter expert exchanges like this offer opportunities for airmen from both countries to share real-world experiences and compare best practices for operating together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bradley A. Kasch)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2025 08:59
|Photo ID:
|9190895
|VIRIN:
|250709-F-YB685-1041
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.79 MB
|Location:
|COL. ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PH
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cope Thunder 25-2: U.S. and Philippine Tactical Air Control Party SMEE [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Bradley Kasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.