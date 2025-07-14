Cope Thunder 25-2: U.S. and Philippine Tactical Air Control Party SMEE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tactical Air Control Party Airmen from the U.S. Air Force 25th Air Support Operations Squadron and Philippine Air Force 710 Special Operations Wing hike in the rain to a remote operating location during exercise Cope Thunder 25-2 at Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Philippines, July 9, 2025. Subject matter expert exchanges like this offer opportunities for airmen from both countries to share real-world experiences and compare best practices for operating together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bradley A. Kasch)