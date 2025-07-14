Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Conducts Weapons Training

    SYRIA

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Keyona Smith 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, conducts function checks for 30MM weapon systems to conduct test firing in Northeast Syria, Dec. 6, 2024

    Coalition Forces consistently train to maintain and improve efficacy, readiness and lethality.

    These training exercises reinforce skill sets to maintain Coalition readiness to aid in the defeat of ISIS and securing regional stability.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 08:21
    Photo ID: 9190884
    VIRIN: 241206-A-MX083-1042
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: SY
    This work, 10th Mountain Conducts Weapons Training, by SGT Keyona Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Inherent Resolve

