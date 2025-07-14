U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, conducts function checks for 30MM weapon systems to conduct test firing in Northeast Syria, Dec. 6, 2024
Coalition Forces consistently train to maintain and improve efficacy, readiness and lethality.
These training exercises reinforce skill sets to maintain Coalition readiness to aid in the defeat of ISIS and securing regional stability.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2025 08:21
|Photo ID:
|9190884
|VIRIN:
|241206-A-MX083-1042
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Conducts Weapons Training, by SGT Keyona Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.