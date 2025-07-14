10th Mountain Conducts Weapons Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, conducts function checks for 30MM weapon systems to conduct test firing in Northeast Syria, Dec. 6, 2024



Coalition Forces consistently train to maintain and improve efficacy, readiness and lethality.



These training exercises reinforce skill sets to maintain Coalition readiness to aid in the defeat of ISIS and securing regional stability.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)