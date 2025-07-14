USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailor Conducts Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Machinery Repairman Fireman James Luna, assigned to Engineering Department aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), makes a valve fitting in the machinery repair shop, July 15, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class nuclear aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, incorporates modern technology, innovative shipbuilding designs, and best practices from legacy aircraft carriers to increase the U.S. navy’s capacity to underpin American security and economic prosperity, deter adversaries, and project power on a global scale through sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brianna Barnett)