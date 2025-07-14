Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailor Conducts Maintenance

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Seaman Brianna Barnett 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    Machinery Repairman Fireman James Luna, assigned to Engineering Department aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), makes a valve fitting in the machinery repair shop, July 15, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class nuclear aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, incorporates modern technology, innovative shipbuilding designs, and best practices from legacy aircraft carriers to increase the U.S. navy’s capacity to underpin American security and economic prosperity, deter adversaries, and project power on a global scale through sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brianna Barnett)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 06:02
    Photo ID: 9190862
    VIRIN: 250715-N-MI259-1016
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailor Conducts Maintenance, by SN Brianna Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

