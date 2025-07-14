Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard Dustoff crews conduct hoist training [Image 7 of 9]

    Alaska Army National Guard Dustoff crews conduct hoist training

    WASILLA, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard HH-60M MEDEVAC Black Hawk aviators assigned to Golf Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, partner with industry subject-matter experts from Air Rescue Systems to conduct hoist training near Wasilla, Alaska, July 17, 2025. The training replicates real-world rescue scenarios, requiring the full use of specialized equipment for hoist operators and crew members to conduct a simulated mission. These skills are essential for responding to emergencies in Alaska’s vast and varied austere terrain that make conventional access impossible. By honing their proficiency in advanced rescue techniques, Alaska Army National Guard aircrews remain prepared to perform highly specialized medical evacuation missions to support communities across the state. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 05:20
    Photo ID: 9190846
    VIRIN: 250717-Z-HY271-1030
    Resolution: 5996x3997
    Size: 15.26 MB
    Location: WASILLA, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard Dustoff crews conduct hoist training [Image 9 of 9], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army aviation
    Dustoff
    Flight medic
    Hoist training
    HH-60M Black Hawk
    Search and Rescue

