Alaska Army National Guard Dustoff crews conduct hoist training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Army National Guard HH-60M MEDEVAC Black Hawk aviators assigned to Golf Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, partner with industry subject-matter experts from Air Rescue Systems to conduct hoist training near Wasilla, Alaska, July 17, 2025. The training replicates real-world rescue scenarios, requiring the full use of specialized equipment for hoist operators and crew members to conduct a simulated mission. These skills are essential for responding to emergencies in Alaska’s vast and varied austere terrain that make conventional access impossible. By honing their proficiency in advanced rescue techniques, Alaska Army National Guard aircrews remain prepared to perform highly specialized medical evacuation missions to support communities across the state. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)