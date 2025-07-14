America Strike Group Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS Rappahannock During Exercise Talisman Sabre 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250719-N-WJ234-1235 CORAL SEA (July 19, 2025) An MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 conducts a vertical replenishment on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), flagship of the America Strike Group, with the U.S. Military Sealift Command Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, July 19. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)