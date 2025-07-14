Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America Strike Group Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS Rappahannock During Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 [Image 1 of 6]

    America Strike Group Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS Rappahannock During Exercise Talisman Sabre 25

    CORAL SEA

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250719-N-WJ234-1094 CORAL SEA (July 19, 2025) An MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 conducts a vertical replenishment on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), flagship of the America Strike Group, with the U.S. Military Sealift Command Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, July 19. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 02:29
    Photo ID: 9190795
    VIRIN: 250719-N-WJ234-1094
    Resolution: 5298x3532
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America Strike Group Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS Rappahannock During Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 [Image 6 of 6], by SN Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vertical Replenishment
    Replenishment-at-sea
    USNS Rappahannock
    USS America
    MSCFE
    talismansabre25

