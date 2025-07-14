Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July 2025 construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy [Image 48 of 51]

    July 2025 construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The construction area for a new $28.08 million barracks building, known as the Fort McCoy South Barracks Project, is shown July 15, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as progress on the facility continues. The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), received the notice to proceed with construction on Sept. 26, 2023, and has 780 calendar days to complete the project. The project requires building a four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks about to house 400 people. Two other barracks of the same specifications have already been built in the same block at the installation since 2019. Overall, it is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings, and two planned transient training officer quarters, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. This project is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 03:06
    Photo ID: 9190793
    VIRIN: 250715-A-OK556-9133
    Resolution: 2941x1890
    Size: 827.89 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, July 2025 construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy [Image 51 of 51], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    July 2025 construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army quality of life
    Fort McCoy South Barracks Project
    Wisconsin
    Army Corps of Engineers

