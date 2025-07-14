America Strike Group Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS Rappahannock During Exercise Talisman Sabre 25

250719-N-PV363-1476 CORAL SEA (July 19, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), flagship of the America Strike Group, move pallets on the ship’s port side aircraft elevator during a replenishment-at-sea with the U.S. Military Sealift Command Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, July 19. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2025 02:13
|Photo ID:
|9190790
|VIRIN:
|250719-N-PV363-1476
|Resolution:
|4834x2657
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
